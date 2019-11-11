JOSEPH — Joseph may be small, but it has nearly everything an automobile owner — be it foreign or domestic — needs to get their car ready for winter.
Alpine Auto Repair and Service owner Peter Brandt, who handles both foreign and domestic vehicles and said his background is in European vehicles, said his top recommendation for winterization is to make sure a vehicle has tires suitable for the slick roads that will be inevitable once the snow is here to stay.
“My main thing is tires that are in good condition and good for snow,” Brandt said. “To me, there’s no such thing as an all-season tire. Make sure they’re good for snow.”
Alpine Auto doesn’t sell tires, but he said drivers can get them in nearby Enterprise.
“I’m a one-man show,” Brandt said, adding that he offers no winterization specials.
He urges drivers to make sure their vehicles have enough of the right kind of antifreeze to protect the engine to the chilly below-zero temps that often accompany winter in Wallowa County.
He also recommended lights are working properly – with the shorter days – and batteries are up to the cold weather challenges. Colder temperatures make it more difficult for a weak battery to turn an engine over and sometimes should be replaced before winter.
Paul Castilleja, 51-year-owner of Paul’s Chevron Service in Joseph who runs the station with his son, William, agreed tires are his top recommendation for winterization. His three-bay station sells some tires and he urges drivers to check the tread depth. He said they should be good for at least the next four months going into winter.
He also sells batteries and urges motorists to have theirs checked.
“A lot of times a battery does break down (in the cold) when it’s three or four years old,” Castilleja said.
Mike Musia, owner/operator of Mike’s Garage in Joseph, said automobile winterization requires several things.
He emphasized having coolant protection to the correct temperature, a strong battery and the vehicle running properly. For the latter, he said, it may require a tune-up and a change of oil and oil filter.
He didn’t discount the importance of tires, though he doesn’t sell them.
“Les Schwab (in Enterprise) will take care of your tires,” he said.
He said he isn’t offering any winterization specials.
“Normally, I’m cheap enough anyway,” he said.
A customer, Jennifer Ballard, spoke highly of Musia’s service and that he’s been working on her vehicles for 20 years.
“I wouldn’t take my car anyplace else,” she said.
Alpine Auto Repair and Service
105 Main St., Joseph 541-432-2277
Mike’s Garage
503 N. Main St., Joseph 541-432-3221
Paul’s Chevron Service
300 N. Main St., Joseph, 541-432-3531
