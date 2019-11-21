The Holiday Season is a special time in Wallowa County. The air is crisp. The tamaracks have turned their magic golden and are softly fading into winter. Snow embraces the high county, first with a wispy tenderness, and finally with a thick and fluffy blanket. Ranchers exhale briefly between gathering, shipping and, eventually, calving. Farmers await spring. Our wood, gathered, split and stacked is ready to keep hearth and home warm and secure from what ever an uncertain winter has to offer.
But the Holiday season offers more than a change in the weather. It also brings a change in heart and focus. Families gather. Friends reunite. Charity assumes a lead role in out lives whether giving to local causes, reaching out to the community, or helping loved ones a little more. Thanksgiving is about thanks for all our blessings. Christmas, and all the world's major religions' celebrations are about hope, love, and tidings of comfort and joy this time of year.
All of us here at the Chieftain wish all of Wallowa County a happy and healthy holiday season. Thank you for your support for this paper. And especially for one-another. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and may the year ahead be full of prosperity and joy for each and every one.
