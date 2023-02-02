February 2023 Oratorical Article for the Oregon Legionnaire. Maria D. Tye, Chairwoman
The American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is coming to fruition. Congratulations to all contestants throughout the Department of Oregon.
The posts held their contests in December and the district contests were to be held in January 2023 according to the Code of Procedure’s. The contestants were to not have notes on stage, only in preparation. The Oratorical Committee members and I thank all the Post Commanders, District Commanders for their leadership in following the rules.
The Oratorical Committee Members have worked diligently to ensure that all District Commanders knew who they were and how to communicate with them.
Now comes the finale! The Department of Oregon Oratorical Contest will be held on February 18t,h 2023 at the Santiem Post 51 located at 480 S. Main Street, Lebanon, Oregon 97355. The contest starts at 9 am so please be there by 8am. This is to be able to brief everyone on their duties. Your participation as Judges, Tabulators, Escorts and Timekeepers etc. is vital and we appreciate all you do as part of this most vital program. We ask that all paperwork be emailed to me by February 12th, 2023.
Since the Department of Oregon American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is held on 18th February ya’ll may know the outcome! Congratulations to our five contestants. One will go onto the National High School Oratorical Program!
This will be a most memorable event for our youth and for families and the Department of Oregon!
The Department of Oregon will award five contestants:
1st Place $5000.00 2nd Place $3,500.00 3rd Place $2,500.00 4th Place $2,000.00 5th Place $1,500.00.
Our youth can use these scholarships in any institution certified by the State of Oregon for any institution of higher learning. This is a significant factor for our youth. See ya’ll there!
