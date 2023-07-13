JOSEPH — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this summer, but don’t want to bust your budget, head on over to scenic Joseph to enjoy six days of Western entertainment capped off by four nights of award-winning PRCA rodeo July 25-30.
Chief Joseph Days kicks off with the Bucking Horse Stampede Tuesday, July 25, down Joseph’s classic Main Street at 1:30 pm. This free event brings crowds to see the bucking horses that will compete in the rodeos that start Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and run through Saturday night.
Wednesday is Family Night, so kids 6 and under get in free, and with adult tickets under $20 it’s an affordable way to see this quintessentially American sport. All rodeos take place at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, just two blocks west of Main Street.
Family Night features a family friendly event immediately following the rodeo at the adjacent Thunder Room, where kids can try their luck on a mechanical bull.
In addition to classic rodeo events like bull riding and bronc riding, Wednesday night features a few crowd favorites, as future bull riders in their teens compete on mini-bulls, and youngsters under age eight try their hand at mutton bustin’.
Five-time international award-winning specialty act Loop Rawlins will perform all four nights, with his whip-crackin’, gun-spinin’, trick-ropin’ specialty act. The Wild Child, Troy Lerwill, returns as the rodeo clown, and professional bull fighters Nathan Harp and Chuck Swisher will be back.
Chief Joseph Days continues with Tough Enough to Wear Pink Thursday night, in support of breast cancer survivors. Thursday night after the rodeo, acclaimed singer and pianist Brady Goss will give a free concert at the Thunder Room, on the rodeo grounds. Friday and Saturday night the action heats up in the arena, and the Thunder Room will feature live music with Whiskey Creek after the rodeo.
Chief Joseph Days offers a chance to experience the small town of Joseph, and all it has to offer, from boating and swimming at Wallowa Lake to the many hiking trails of the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Shopping vendors arrive Wednesday, offering fun foods and a variety of western accessories.
