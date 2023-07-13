CJD family fun photo

Chief Joseph Day in Joseph offers affordable fun for the entire family. 

 Chief Joseph Days/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this summer, but don’t want to bust your budget, head on over to scenic Joseph to enjoy six days of Western entertainment capped off by four nights of award-winning PRCA rodeo July 25-30.

Chief Joseph Days kicks off with the Bucking Horse Stampede Tuesday, July 25, down Joseph’s classic Main Street at 1:30 pm. This free event brings crowds to see the bucking horses that will compete in the rodeos that start Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and run through Saturday night.

