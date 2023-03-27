Quincee Zacharias

Quincee Zacharias

 Chief Joseph Days/Contributed Photo

This year, just one candidate is vying for queen on the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court, which means she’s got a big job ahead of her. She will have to cover the entire county herself as she goes door to door selling rodeo tickets to the award-winning local rodeo, taking place July 25-30 at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just west of Main Street in Joseph.

Queen candidate Quincee Zacharias, a junior at Enterprise High School, started selling tickets March 7, and has until April 15 to sell rodeo tickets before they go on sale through other channels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.