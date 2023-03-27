This year, just one candidate is vying for queen on the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court, which means she’s got a big job ahead of her. She will have to cover the entire county herself as she goes door to door selling rodeo tickets to the award-winning local rodeo, taking place July 25-30 at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just west of Main Street in Joseph.
Queen candidate Quincee Zacharias, a junior at Enterprise High School, started selling tickets March 7, and has until April 15 to sell rodeo tickets before they go on sale through other channels.
She will receive a commission for her efforts, and hopes to do the rodeo proud.
“I have 35 days to get to as many places as I can,” said Quincee, a fifth-generation Wallowa County native, whose parents are Luke and Merilee Zacharias.
Quincee’s aunt Shilo Zacharias and grandmother Dawn Zacharias are helping drive Quincee from one end of the county to the other, as she knocks on doors with a pitch and a smile. With spring break falling during this period, Quincee will have a little extra time to focus on ticket sales.
Chief Joseph Days will feature four nights of PRCA rodeo, plus six days of Western entertainment. The little town of Joseph will swell to nearly 10 times its normal size, packing the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena starting Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29, with nightly rodeos beginning at 7 p.m., and a preshow at 6:30 pm. Rodeo tickets are $17 for Wednesday and Thursday nights, and $19 for general admission Friday and Saturday nights.
“The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court has a big job each year,” said Terry Jones, the rodeo president. “They sell tickets locally, and then promote the rodeo all over the Pacific Northwest in their signature suede outfits.”
Queen candidate Quincee Zacharias is so far up to the challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.