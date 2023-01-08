ENTERPRISE – To protect forest health on the East Moraine Community Forest, a thinning project is planned to reduce an outbreak of bark beetles near the Turner Lane trailhead.

Known as scolytus, or “fir engravers”, the insects are threatening forests across the Blue Mountains. The Oregon Department of Forestry highlighted the threat from the beetles in its most recent report on forest health.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.