In my line of work, I have the unfortunate job of dealing with the passing of someone's spouse, parent, or sibling. In these moments of grief, I know how, if the details aren't thought of ahead of time, the pain can be compounded with the frustration of navigating through the messiness of financial matters not thought of ahead of time.

Recently, this aspect hit home recently when a close friend quickly passed away, leaving his spouse and friends to deal with the remaining chaos. Dealing with finances at the time of grieving adds another level of stress and confusion.

As an avid outdoorsman, Joseph and the Wallowa area have been a big part of Steve Kerby’s life since 1964. Steve is a member Syndicated Columnists member, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management. With over 50 years in the financial services industry, Steve specializes and focuses on each individual client’s goals. Visit stevekerby.retirevillage.com or call 503-936-3535 for more.

