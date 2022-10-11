Researching our American Legion History by obtaining input for the Chief Joseph Post in Enterprise has been so very interesting. I spoke to a gentleman last name Daggett and am so excited. I was informed that there are some past members that he will get in touch with. We, veterans are very blessed to have TWO active American Legion posts in Wallowa County. The Kruse Post 72 that started in December 1919 and the Wallowa Lake Post 157 that was started in Joseph in the 1950s. The next column topic will focus on veterans in our county. I’m hoping to focus on one veteran in our county once a month. Our veterans deserve recognition and thus let our children learn the importance of the meaning, “For God and country.
There are many people in this county that have reached out to service officers, and we have a DAV (Disabled American Veterans) V.S.O. His name is Jack James can be reached at 309-509-2985 his chapter 39, is the Blue Mountain Chapter in Milton-Free water. He is a life member of the VFW located in Enterprise. DAV is an excellent service organization that has extensive training on the biology of the body. When I worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Houston, I referred them to many veterans and for back injuries PVA (Paralyzed Veterans of America) is well known for being experts. We are very fortunate to Mr. Jack James here in Wallowa County. I am the Department of Oregon -American Legion Oratorical High School Scholarship program Chairwoman and the program is underway, and I invite ya’ll to call on me at 281-786-5402 or email me at corey0071@gmail.com for the forms and more information. I would love to have contestants from our county. You can check it out at orlegion.org. Thank ya’ll kindly for taking an interest in our veterans in Wallowa County. God Bless.
Maria D. Tye is commander of American Legion Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.