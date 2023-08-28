Hillock Family Medicine in Enterprise is now Peterson Primary Care. The name on the door may have changed, but everything else Dr. Sarah Peterson offers her patients remains the same — compassion, and high-quality hometown medicine.
She is offering what is called a “direct primary care plan.” She had to apply through the state to be able to offer this license-based feature through her practice. She explains that “it is for people with high deductibles (through other policies) or who do not qualify for other state funded insurances.”
So, what exactly is a direct primary care plan? Essentially, it simplifies the relationship with the doctor. It gives the patient more time with their doctor, and access to same-day or next-day appointments. The patient has access to their doctor 24/7. It eliminates insurance and allows the doctor to help with medications, referrals and laboratory needs. The patient will have direct access with their doctor through email and secure messaging. The patient (there is also a family-plan membership) pays a one-time fee of $85 and a registration fee of $85 per person. The other fees are paid annually, based on age.
Some things are not covered under the plan, such as labs, or supplies for simple surgical procedures done in the office.
It will help keep people out of the emergency room, she said, if they can go to their primary care provider for things they might at first believe requires a visit to the emergency room but can in fact be handled by an office visit.
A direct primary care plan is not insurance. Peterson encourages people to still carry “catastrophic” insurance in the event of a major medical crisis such as a car accident. If a person already has insurance, they will not sign up for a primary care plan, nor would they switch from Medicare to a direct primary care plan.
Peterson said she believes she is the only independent medical practice in the county to offer this service. There are “not a lot of providers in Oregon that offer it,” she said.
A direct primary care plan is also suitable for small businesses which want to offer health coverage to their employees for an affordable rate.
Peterson said she is all about promoting “self-care.” She has zero-gravity massage chairs for her patients. She also offers skin cancer screenings, medical aesthetics including medical and cosmetic Botox, micro needling, fillers (scar treatment, fine lines, and wrinkles) and intravenous hydration therapy (vitamin infusions).
The clinic also offers a pain-management program providing medication management and trigger-point injections for myofascial pain. Patients can also avail themselves of medical Botox injections for myofascial syndrome, headaches, migraines, arthritis, chronic back and neck pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.