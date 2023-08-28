Hillock Family Medicine in Enterprise is now Peterson Primary Care. The name on the door may have changed, but everything else Dr. Sarah Peterson offers her patients remains the same — compassion, and high-quality hometown medicine.

She is offering what is called a “direct primary care plan.” She had to apply through the state to be able to offer this license-based feature through her practice. She explains that “it is for people with high deductibles (through other policies) or who do not qualify for other state funded insurances.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.