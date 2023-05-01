With flowers emerging and Mother’s Day just around the corner, a group of local women handcrafters are coming together to host the third annual Spring Artisan Market in Joseph.
The market will take place on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. It will be outside Stein Distillery, and inside in case of rain. Pottery, jewelry, fine art prints and
cards, handwoven textiles, goat milk soap, wood-burned art, candles,
quiltwork, herbal products, and up-cycled clothing will be available for
purchase.
Artisans include Terra Leven of TL Pottery, Annie Robinson of
Annie’s Southfork Silverworks, Nicole Freshley of Magic Woodland
Studio, Kim Morris of Kimberly Morris Textiles, Wendy McCullough of
Sally B. Farms, Erin De Long of Life and Other Doodles, Shelley
Straughan of Custom Crafty Creations, Leslie Shalduha of Sassy Llama
Apothecary, Rebekah Nash of The County, and Toviyah Lowe of Timber
Candles and Crafts.
These artisans have been creating all winter and are excited to
showcase their new wares.
“If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, or just want to celebrate
Wallowa county spring, come support your local women artisans!” said
Robinson. Afterward, enjoy a special Mother’s Day cocktail from Stein
Distillery.
