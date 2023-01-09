“Timber Culture,” the current exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, drew about 60 people for its opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Gwen Trice, the executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and developer of the exhibit, was the featured presenter. Trice gave an overview of the exhibit, including its importance to Oregon’s logging and racial history.
Trice began by welcoming the audience and thanked them for welcoming her to the Wallowa community, and whom she now considers family. “We break bread together. We laugh and we cry,” together, she said. She said she was humbled by the opportunity to share the exhibit, and paid tribute to the people who helped her put it together.
“Timber Culture” is a traveling exhibition of photos and oral histories depicting the story of Maxville, a once-thriving logging community of white and Black loggers and their families, located 15 miles north of Wallowa. The town, started in 1923, once boasted 400 residents, a post office, store, hotel and two schools — one for white children and one for Black children.
The company that owned the town enforced the Jim Crow laws of the day and provided segregated housing for its employees. Jim Crow laws did not allow for the mixing of the races in any way, Trice explained. However, it also encouraged its Black and white baseball teams to play against each other, as a way to connect, and friendships formed between the children of both races.
The Ku Klux Klan was active in Oregon during the time Maxville was in existence. The town was the only segregated town in Oregon. Trice related one story about when the klan came calling on Maxville one night, dressed in its white robe regalia and was told to leave by the white superintendent of the logging crew.
Loggers and their families were recruited from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and other parts of the South and Midwest to work at Maxville. It was not just Black loggers who arrived, but immigrants from other cultures. Everyone had a job to do and Trice said, “Black and white men worked elbow-to-elbow.” The work was grueling and Trice said each logger required 6,000 calories a day to keep up.
Trice’s presentation began with a 10-minute video, produced by Marv Ross, titled “Maxville,” which offered oral histories of many of the former inhabitants as told by their descendants.
Trice said her interest in Maxville began “with my curiosity in coming home. How my family came to this region,” referring to Wallowa County. Her father was a logger in Maxville in the 1930s.
She was the subject of an Oregon Public Broadcasting documentary special called “The Logger’s Daughter.” The documentary inspired the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center. The center’s mission is to gather, preserve and share the history of African American, Indigenous and immigrant loggers of the Pacific Northwest.
In researching the history of Maxville, and helping to restore the original site, Trice said she was able to discover a place she knew about, but no one talked about.
“My connection to the land has been important to me,” she said.
The original Maxville site of 96 acres was purchased in 2022 by the Honorary Acre Program through the Maxville Historic Interpretive Center, which owns Maxville, and is sponsored by Smithsonian’s Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past, funded in part by Bank of America.
Archeological work continues at the site with the assistance of Wallowa Resources.
Once finished, the site will be available for an outdoor school, internships, will facilitate tours and events, creative exploration and forestry education.
Maxville will celebrate its 100th anniversary June 2-3.
Running concurrent to the “Timber Culture” exhibit is the Hello! Neighbor Project, which explores the interconnectedness of residents of Wallowa County, and, according to Trice, “what we bring to the table.”
The exhibits will be at the Joseph Center for Arts and Culture through Feb. 20. The center is located at 403 N. Main St. in Joseph. The center is open from noon until 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information visit its website at www.josephy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.