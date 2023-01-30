Tamera Jones, superintendent of Wallowa School District:
Wallowa's graduation rates are consistently above state average for a number of reasons. The biggest factor is our amazing professional and dedicated staff! They build positive relationships with all students and do whatever it takes to ensure students are learning and successful. They pride themselves on ensuring high levels of learning and growth for EACH student. Our small size is also a contributing factor--we KNOW the kids! No one can "hide" or fall through the cracks. We constantly monitor student learning and success beginning in kindergarten. In high school, we monitor students and whether they are on track to graduate early in their freshman year. Our high school principal meets personally with students multiple times a year to review their progress. We offer opportunities for credit recovery if a student struggled in a class. Putting students first means we are super focused on supporting student learning and ensuring that they meet graduation requirements.
Tom Crane, Enterprise
This is my second year as the interim Supt/Elem Principal. The HS Principal, Megan Hunter is in her first year here after long-time Principal Blake Carlson left at the end of last year. I know we only had one student not graduate on time last year, but she finished during the summer and received her diploma with her family present. We are double checking your numbers.
I believe our graduation rates are high because in a small school students don't "fall through the cracks." We know them all and we work with them individually to support their goal of graduating with their peers. We are always looking at more ways to help, like hiring a Prevention Specialist at the HS and building a new website to improve communication. I also believe the four day week encourages students to come to school. When you have a three day weekend every week, how many more days do you need off? I think our students and staff enjoy being at school. In fact, for some of our students school can be the best part of their day. They can have two warm meals, a warm building and people that truly care about them.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
