Tamera Jones, superintendent of Wallowa School District:

Wallowa's graduation rates are consistently above state average for a number of reasons. The biggest factor is our amazing professional and dedicated staff! They build positive relationships with all students and do whatever it takes to ensure students are learning and successful. They pride themselves on ensuring high levels of learning and growth for EACH student. Our small size is also a contributing factor--we KNOW the kids! No one can "hide" or fall through the cracks. We constantly monitor student learning and success beginning in kindergarten. In high school, we monitor students and whether they are on track to graduate early in their freshman year. Our high school principal meets personally with students multiple times a year to review their progress. We offer opportunities for credit recovery if a student struggled in a class. Putting students first means we are super focused on supporting student learning and ensuring that they meet graduation requirements.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

High school graduation rates

Four-year cohort graduation rates over the past five school years at Wallowa County high schools. (Source: Oregon Department of Education)

School year 2021-2022 2020-2021 2019-2020 2018-2019 2017-2018
Enterprise HIgh School 81% 95.65% 85.37% 90% 96.77%
Joseph Charter School 96% 91.67% 92.86% 100% 93.33%
Wallowa High School 94% 90% 83.33% 100% 100%

