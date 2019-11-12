WALLOWA – Nine honor quilts were presented to Wallowa County veterans on Veterans Day by members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild at the Wallowa Senior Center.
“They don’t have to have served overseas,” said guild member Barbara McCormack during a similar ceremony Monday, Nov. 11 at the Enterprise VFW hall. “They just have to have been members of the military.”
She said the guild has concentrated its efforts first on the oldest veterans – those of World War II. Next, have come Korean War veterans, followed by Vietnam era veterans and lastly those from the modern wars, such as Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan.) If a veteran of one of the more recent wars is in poor health, they get moved to the front of the line, she said.
This is the second year for quilt presentations at the Wallowa Senior Center, said Marietta Herinckx, guild president. She said that in the past, the guild has presented 45 honor quilts to veterans.
The veterans who came to the senior center for lunch were allowed to pick out their favorite quilt that had not yet been claimed.
“I like them all,” said Harold Hulse, while trying to decide which quilt to select.
Once selected, the quilts become prized possessions.
“It’s amazing. Some of these guys won’t allow anyone to take their quilts,” said Karolyne Doss, a past vice president of the guild. “Especially the Vietnam veterans. They get tears in their eyes. It’s the first time they’ve been acknowledged for their service for their country.”
Herinckx said that this year, the guild received a $1,000 grant from the Wallowa County Cultural Trust to pay for quilt fabric, batting, backing and to pay a professional quilter. The guild also receives private donations.
“All the guild members donate a lot of their time, and fabric, too,” she said.
