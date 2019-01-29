Seniors:
Riley Ferre’ (4.00), Rylee Goller (4.00), Ashley Wilson (4.00), Zen Mallory, (3.929), Corsin Risi (3.929), Wyatt Prince (3.893), Lily Cabral (3.821), Michael Wiggins (3.786), Grace Pendarvis (3.643), Ricardo Palma Tenorio (3.607), Alex Wightman (3.607), Zane Hermens (3.583), Ryan Hafer (3.542), Austin Brockamp (3.536), Joe Robb (3.333)
Juniors:
Quinten Tillery (3.893), Ashlyn Young (3.893), Ricky Hunt-Prince (3.500), Longan Waldron (3.321)
Sophomores:
Zeb Hermens (4.000), Ella Moeller (4.000), Shanna Rae Tillery (4.000), Jace Fisher (3.857), Brody Tippet (3.821), Kyla Hook (3.643), Samantha Wightman (3.643), Tristin Bales (3.607), Frank Westerman (3.571), Zeb Ramsden (3.536), Freddy DeVore (3.500), Ariella Aragon (3.250)
Freshmen:
Jesse Duncan (4.000), Willie Gibbs (4.000), Adalyn Deal (3.929), Ian Foster (3.929), Abby Tippet (3.857), Haley Brockamp (3.750), Ryder Goller (3.607), Kolby Mandal (3.458), Lane Tanzey (3.357), Sierra Holcomb (3.286)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.