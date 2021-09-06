"Hoot owl" regulations, put in place earlier this summer in some portions of Oregon by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, have been lifted, meaning anglers no longer have to put their reel away at 2 p.m.
Effective Friday, Sept. 3, all streams, creeks and rivers coud return to normal fishing hours "for salmon, steelhead, trout and sturgeon fishing, providing fishing is open for these species," the ODFW said. Normal fishing hours are from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.
