How to Protect your Mental Health during the COVID-19 Outbreak
The COVID-19 outbreak and physical-distancing measures have really changed all of our lives. The current climate of anxiety, stress and isolation may be especially harmful to your well-being. Here are some tips to help prevent this unique time from derailing your mental health and well-being.
1) Maintain a routine
If you’re not used to working from home, you may find the transition challenging. Creating a new teleworking routine will help you get into the right mindset, feel more productive and keep the boundaries between work and home from blurring.
It may be tempting to work into the night and sleep in. A regular bedtime and waking schedule will help you be the most productive. Try to make the time to shower and dress in the morning, and keep normal working hours if you are not required to be on-call.
Designate a work area. Even if you are quarantined in a small area, you can set up a home office on a snack tray in a corner. If you normally watch TV or scroll through social media while sitting on the couch, you may get distracted if you try to work from the same location.
If you are homeschooling your children, it can be helpful to work in blocks of time. It may be easier to do schoolwork in blocks of time, rather than for specific subjects. Also, don’t feel like you have to cover all subjects every day. You’re doing the best you can.
2) Take reasonable precautions, but don’t go overboard
Use only reliable sources of information such as the Oregon Health Authority or the Center for Disease Control, to help inform and make a plan for your health habits. Wallowa Memorial Hospital also provides regular updates on their website wchcd.org. If you find yourself feeling more anxiety after watching the news or scrolling social media, work to set a time limit for these things each day.
3) Find ways to keep moving
Now more than ever, it’s so important to tend to your own health. If you are prone to depression, you might be finding it harder to get out of bed in the morning, motivate yourself to accomplish chores or get started on a work project. Exercise is an excellent stress-reliever and mood-booster. Getting out for a walk and some fresh air can be so helpful, as long as you keep your distance from others.
4) Stick to consistent meal times
Sticking to consistent meal times, rather than stress-snacking throughout the day, can also help you maintain your mental and physical equilibrium. Nourish yourself with healthy foods. However, it’s also perfectly fine to build in some comfort foods, like freshly baked cookies. Now is not the time to start a restrictive diet.
5) Be kind to yourself
To ease feelings of isolation, acknowledge your own struggles by treating yourself with kindness rather than self-judgement. Try to recognize that millions of people world-wide are sharing in your experiences right now. We are all in this together.
6) Follow your regular mental health treatment plan
Make sure you have an adequate supply of medication and take it as prescribed. Continue with therapy appointments.
Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, Winding Waters Clinic, Mountain View Medical Group and Olive Branch Family Medicine are open and have taken steps to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic. We are doing everything that is recommended by state and federal authorities to protect you, your family, and our staff. We care about you and your safety and are taking these recommendations seriously.
Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness has made changes in our operations in order to provide services in almost all cases via telehealth. We have continued to see current patients and are currently accepting new ones. Please call us today at 541-426-4524 if you would like to talk to someone. We are here to help.
Please visit our website for additional mental health well-being tools at wvcenterforwellness.org. We also post regular tips and tools on our WVCW Facebook page.
Our 24/7 local crisis line 541-398-1175 is still available and counselors are standing by for those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Please call your primary care provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever (99.6), cough or difficulty breathing.
Information gathered from: “How to Protect your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak.” NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) website nami.org/home. March 31, 2020.
