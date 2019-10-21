The intestinal microbiome is a delicate ecosystem made up of billions and billions of microorganisms, bacteria in particular, that support our immune system, protect us from viruses and pathogens, and help us absorb nutrients and produce energy.
The industrialization process in Western countries had a huge impact on the types and numbers of bacteria and other organisms that help us digest our foods. This was confirmed by a study on the bacteria found in the intestine of Ötzi, the Iceman. Ötzi is the well-preserved natural mummy of a man who lived between about 5500 years ago. The mummy was found in September 1991 in the Ötztal Alps. He is Europe's oldest known natural human mummy, and has offered an unprecedented view of Copper Age Europeans.
In 2009, analysis of the mummified contents of his stomach contents revealed the partly digested remains of ibex meat, suggesting he had a meal less than two hours before his death. Other components of his diet included wheat grains dried, fatty meat, probably bacon, which came from a wild goat as well as chamois meat, red deer and herb bread as well as roots and fruits. Some grains of wheat and barley, flax seeds and poppy seeds and a variety of berries were also found with Otzi's body and possessions.
Previous studies have demonstrated a connection between the microbiome's bacterial content and the increase, in Western countries, of obesity, autoimmune and gastrointestinal diseases, allergies and other complex conditions. The differences between present and earlier micro biomes may be related to the types of vegetal fibers in the intestine.
That may have been caused by the Westernization process. Changes in diet, which is now higher in fat and low in fibers, a sedentary lifestyle in an urban setting, the development of new hygiene habits and the widespread use of antibiotics and other medical products have, with no doubt, made our life safer, but impacted the delicate balance of our microbiome.
The scientists of Eurac Research in Bolzano/Bozen identified Otzi's set of gut bacteria, and compared it with the microbiome of proper in Tanzania who are not used to processed food and have non-Westernized hygiene practices and lifestyle.
They found that Otzi's gut bacteria were similar to those of the Tanzanians. However, modern Europeans who live in the same regions as Otzi did gut micro biomes that are significantly different from their ancestors (Otzi) and from modern people who have a similar diet and lifestyle to his.
"We think that the complex process of Westernization had a considerable impact on the gradual change in the human micro biome," said Frank Maixner of the Institute for Mummy Studies at Eurac Research. "We still do not know what are the reasons for the change in micro biomes, or the biomedical consequences of these changes of the microbiome. But we do know that it has evolved considerably while the human body it colonizes has remained genetically practically unchanged for centuries." Future studies will include developing better understanding of the role of this change in developing autoimmune diseases, obesity, and other ailments.
