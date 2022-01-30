WALLOWA — Imbler started fast and put Wallowa in a quick hole the Cougars were unable to dig out of.
The Panthers scored the game's first 11 points built a 15-point lead by the end of one that would get no smaller en route to a 52-24 win over the Cougars in Old Oregon League play Friday, Jan. 28, in Wallowa.
Justin Frost, who had a game-high 13 points, scored seven of the first nine points as Imbler needed barely more than five minutes to take a double digit lead. A Kellen Knifong jumper with 2:24 to play in the opening quarter got Wallowa into the scorebook, but the Panthers scored the final six points to take a 17-2 lead after one. Imbler shot 67% in the first while limiting Wallowa to 20% and forcing nine turnovers.
"Our offense, we run our offense, but we're not shooting the ball," head coach Deon Chandler said. "We gotta shoot the ball more. If we don't put up at least 10 shots a quarter, it's a long night for us."
The margin continued to grow the rest of the evening, as Imbler outscored Wallowa in all but the fourth quarter. The Panthers were up 27-6 at the half and led by as many as 33 points on the night.
Wallowa did find a rhythm in the second half, with Isaac Barnum a big part of the improvement. Barnum led Wallowa with seven points, and scored all of them after the break. He had a short field goal and a putback in the third and another basket in close in the fourth. He also collected a team-high seven rebounds.
"Isaac was big in the second half," Chandler said. "Kellen picked it up a little bit (as well)."
Gabe Nobles and Willie Gibbs both added four points for Wallowa.
Chandler noted he has seen several areas of improvement from his team on both sides of the ball this season, and said the team is "getting there."
"They're coming together as a family more, they're trying to figure out what each other's role is. That's a big thing, now they know who does what, and who doesn't do what," he said.
The Cougars (4-13 overall, 2-5 OOL) host Powder Valley on Feb. 1, Nixyaawii on Feb. 4 and Griswold Feb. 5.
Jan. 29
Joseph 63, Cove 34: Joseph turned in maybe its most impressive win of the season at home Saturday, Jan. 29.
Behind 18 points for James Burney and 13 points from Hayden Hite, the Eagles ran over Cove at home in Old Oregon League play, 63-34, to stay in the upper half of the league.
Hite scored 11 of his points in the first half as the Eagles bolted out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead and a 33-16 margin at the break. Burney got rolling in the second half, with 12 of his points and half of his four 3-pointers the game turned into a rout.
In all, nine players scored for Joseph in the easy win. Joining Burney and Hite was both Chase Homan and Blade Suto with seven points, and Reece Nelson scored six points.
The Eagles (6-7 overall, 4-1 OOL) visit Imbler Feb. 2, Griswold Feb. 3 and Nixyaawii Feb. 5.
Union 48, Enterprise 20: Enterprise was able to shake off an early double digit deficit and get back in its last matchup with Union.
The Outlaws had no such look in the rematch Saturday, Jan. 29, seeing a 10-point first-quarter deficit swell on the way to a 48-20 setback in Union for their lowest offensive output of the year.
Union had a 13-3 lead through one and added on, netting 18 more points in the second to take a 31-9 lead into the locker room. Chase Koshinsky scored 19 points to lead Union, one fewer than the whole Enterprise team.
Jackson Decker scored five points to lead the Outlaws.
Enterprise (2-16 overall, 0-8 Blue Mountain Conference) hosts Heppner Feb. 4 and Grant Union Feb. 5.
Pine Eagle 37, Wallowa 28: The Cougars hung with Pine Eagle throughout the afternoon Saturday, Jan. 29, but the Spartans got the last say in a 37-28 Old Oregon League victory in Halfway.
The teams were tied after one quarter, but a rough second put the Cougars in a hold as they trailed at the break 21-14. Wallowa responded with a good third to get back in the game. Gabe Nobles had seven of his team-high 11 points in the third as the Cougars made it a one-possession game after three, 28-25.
But Wallowa scored just three points in the fourth, two on a Kellen Knifong field goal, and saw their rally fall short.
Willie Gibbs added seven points in the loss for Wallowa.
Jan. 28
Joseph 39, Elgin 33: The final score may have been closer than most would have expected, but Joseph largely played its junior varsity players in a 39-33 victory over Elgin Friday, Jan. 28.
In all, nine players got into the scorebook for the Eagles. Kane Johnson led the way with nine points, and three players — Jesse Larison, Matthew Hoppel and Rhyson Collier — each scored six points. Joseph's typical starting five all took the night off against an Elgin team that starts five freshmen and has just six players on the roster.
It was a much closer game as a result. Joseph led 16-11 at the half, and the teams played an even second half, with Joseph outscoring Elgin after the break 23-22.
Jan. 26
Pilot Rock 52, Enterprise 50: The Enterprise boys basketball team was on the cusp of its first Blue Mountain Conference victory of the season.
Rylen Bronson of Pilot Rock, though, had other ideas.
Bronson scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and hit the winning 3-pointer in the closing moments as the Rockets pulled out a 52-50 road victory over the Outlaws Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The freshman guard scored 21 points to lead all scorers, and, with his team down 50-49 with less than 5 seconds remaining, hit his second 3 of the quarter to help the Rockets escape.
The Rockets led much of the first half, and were ahead 16-12 at the break, but never could breakaway from the Outlaws. Enterprise, in fact, heated up in the third, scoring 20 points to take a 32-31 lead into the fourth and position themselves to possibly get off the schneid in BMC action. Jackson Decker had 11 of his 12 points in the fourth and hit three 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough.
Spencer Decker also scored 12 points for the Outlaws, while James Lunzmann had 10 for the Rockets.
Jan. 25
Heppner 67, Enterprise 26: The BMC-leading Heppner Mustangs didn't allow Enterprise to hang around as they quickly broke things open in a 67-26 rout at home.
Heppner opened up an 11-point first quarter lead, then held the Outlaws to one second-quarter field goal as it took a 39-14 lead at the half. By the end of three, the lead had reached 37 points.
Jackson Decker scored 10 points in the loss, but no other player for Enterprise had more than four points.
