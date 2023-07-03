SEPTEMBER COLUMN: NATIONAL CHICKEN, HONEY,
PAPAYA AND RICE MONTH
With summer coming to an end, some people may be looking for a simple side dish to take to the
last BBQ or picnic of the season. September recognizes chicken, honey, papaya, and rice as the
national foods of the month. In trying to find recipes that incorporate all, or most of these
ingredients, was a frustrating undertaking. Some of the recipes had 16 ingredients! Many of the
recipes called for exotic ingredients that could only be found in places with large Asian or
Hispanic shopping sections and would probably be only used once. What a waste of money! On
top of all that, the recipes took a long time to make. Uh, uh. We need simple ingredients, simple
directions, something that tastes good and can be made in a short period of time and doesn’t
require a trip to a foreign country for the ingredients. More on this later, but first the health
benefits of chicken, papayas, honey, and rice.
Chicken, which is often called the other white meat (pork being the first) is an excellent source
of protein, zinc, iron, and niacin. And, if the skin is left off, it can also be low-fat. A three-ounce
serving of chicken (white meat) has about 130 calories, three grams of fat, and 26 grams of
protein.
Papayas, a tropical fruit, are a good source of vitamins C and A and fiber and are low in calories.
One small papaya contains about 60 calories and no fat. The black seeds inside are edible, but
bitter. The skin is not edible and is green when the papaya is unripe, turning yellow as it ripens.
The sweet flesh is yellow, orange or red.
Honey is a sugar, made by honeybees from plant nectar. It is not healthier than regular sugar,
brown sugar, molasses, or syrup. However, according to the website www.healthline.com, if not
processed, there is some scientific evidence to support it does contain certain minerals,
polyphenols, and other properties such as some nutrients, antioxidants and antibacterial
elements, which can’t be found in other sucrose sources. A tablespoon of honey contains about
60 calories.
Rice is a in the grain food group, though it is actually a grass. White rice is processed; thus, the
bran and germ have been removed. These parts contain the fiber and vitamins of the grain.
Brown rice is not processed. The bran and germ are left intact and therefore contain the B
vitamins, fiber, and nutrients of the grain. A half-cup of brown rice contains 107 calories.
Now, for a simple recipe idea that incorporates chicken, papaya, and a little honey for flavor.
Toss together some salad greens (enough for eight people), some chopped, cooked chicken breast
(one large one should do it), a chopped avocado, a quarter cup chopped red onion, a half cup
chopped salted cashews and one ripe, seeded, peeled, chopped papaya. Toss with enough honey-
mustard dressing (or dressing of your choice) to lightly coat. Take to your next BBQ with your
favorite friends and loved ones for that last taste of a Wallowa summer.
