Hippocrates probably said it best when he declared, “let thy food be thy medicine.”
National Nutrition Month celebrates 50 years in March, of encouraging people to eat a balanced diet and develop and maintain a physical activity regimen. Started in 1973 by the-then American Dietetic Association, which later became the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the impetus behind celebrating nutrition was to promote the transformative power of healthy food choices.
This year the academy offers some tips on how to observe National Nutrition Month, starting with moving your body. Nutrition doesn’t end with what we put in our body. Physical activity is an integral part of getting and maintaining a healthy body. If your exercise routine has become stale and, well, … routine, try something new such as a Zumba or yoga class.
Find inspiration for fresh and healthy recipes on Pinterest or the variety of cookbooks and websites available. The public library is a resource, too, and it’s free!
Here are doable ways to eat healthier this month:
• First, focus on the H2O. Drinking water helps with hydration. Hydration is important for mental concentration, eliminating toxins from the body, kidney function and it fights fatigue.
• Second, opt for color—veggies and fruits come in vibrant shades of orange, red and green and are full of the necessary vitamins and minerals our bodies need to be healthy. With fruits and vegetables, fresh is not the only option. Canned, frozen, dried and 100 percent juice also count toward one’s daily servings of fruits and vegetables. Good nutrition starts with a balance of foods from the five food groups — proteins (such as meats, fish, beans and nuts, and eggs), fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low or nonfat dairy foods.
• Third, when shopping, shop “the perimeter” — the outside of the store aisles is where healthy choices are found. As you move inward, you find processed foods containing an overabundance of fat, salt, sugar, and preservatives; the things our bodies don’t need. These items also tend to be more expensive than items that are less processed or minimally packaged.
There are many reasons National Nutrition Month is important. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on the current state of our diets and exercise regimens and make tangible changes — some as easy as adding an extra serving of fruit to a meal — that will yield positive health returns in the long run.
———
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
