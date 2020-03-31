Thanks to the memory, and sleuthing of several people in Wallowa county, the identity of the seven children on one pony has been solved! The children are all members of the C.C. Boswell family of Imnaha. From left to right, Myrtha, Vella, Zella, Maysel, Irvin, Gene, and, holding the reins, two-year old Gladys.
Claudia Boswell, widow of the late educator and Wallowa County Commissioner Ben Boswell was the first to respond.
“This is a picture of the Boswell children headed for school at Imnaha in the late 1920s/early 30s. They are, from left and oldest to youngest: Myrtha, Vella and Zella (twins), Maicel, Irving, Gene, and Gladys. Gladys was just there for fun.
This is a favorite picture in the Boswell family. Gene was Ben Boswell’s dad. Ben was a Wallowa County Commissioner and my late husband.”
Others who provided information are Mary Ann Burrows, Dale Potter, and Joe and Shari Warnock.
The photo was taken at The Park area on the Imnaha River. It appeared on the front page of the December 16, 1915 Enterprise Record Chieftain, reproduced above.
