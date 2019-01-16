WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Core Yoga: 5:30 p.m. above Lostine Tavern in Lostine. All levels, focusing on strength, flexibility, clarity and focus.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 17
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
FRIDAY, JAN. 18
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Purely Restorative: 9:45 a.m. above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Youth Art Friday: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Mornings with Ms. Dawn: 5-8 year olds, all media explored. $7 each class.
Ceramics & Drawing with Mellica: Josephy Center, Joseph. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 7-11 year olds. Hand building with clay for beginners. $10 each class. 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 10-16 year olds. Intermediate clay hand building and wheel work. $10 each class. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 7-12 year olds. Drawing from the fundamentals in the studio. $10 each class.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Youth Art Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Draw & Paint with Dawn: Teens & adults. $10 each class.
Free Movie Showing of “Audrie & Daisy”: 6 p.m. The “Open Space”, formerly the county Health Department, 758 NW 1st St., Enterprise. EHS juniors Tishrei Movich-Fields and Deedee Duncan invite the community to join them at a showing of the film as part of their FCCLA project. Their goal is to raise awareness about the effect of sexual assault on victims and communities. Free pizza, drinks and door prizes provided by Winding Waters Health Center.
SATURDAY, JAN. 19
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Wallowa County Gamblers Snowmobile Club Annual Poker Run: A 30 mile loop on groomed trails, held at Salt Creek Summit. Call Outlaw Motor Sports, 541-426-3491 for info.
MONDAY, JAN. 21
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JAN. 22
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Printmaking Open Studio with Nancy Clark: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center. $15 + cost of materials.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Town Hall Meeting with Rep. Greg Walden: 1 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
Joyful Yoga Flow: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. An all level, warming workshop to get you moving through the winter. The Place, Joseph.
Business Foundations Workshop Series: Free hands-on workshop covers the basics of running a successful business and brings it all together in a business plan. Sponsored by NEOEDD, held at Building Healthy Families207 E. Park St., Enterprise.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Eagle Cap Extreme: Oregon’s only Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier. 9 a.m. Vet checks on Main Street in Joseph; 1 p.m. Vet checks in Enterprise. Meet the mushers and interact with the dogs! Free and open to the public.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Core Yoga: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. above Lostine Tavern in Lostine. All levels, focusing on strength, flexibility, clarity and focus. salutationsstudio.com
Enterprise Cemetery Maintenance District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Community Connection building, 702 NW 1st St., Enterprise.
Memoir Writing Workshop: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fishtrap, 400 E. Grant St., Enterprise. 4-week workshop, led by Pamela Royes. $48, limited to 12.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE
Old-Time Community Dance: Saturday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
