JAN. 7
8:14 a.m. – Single vehicle traffic crash, non injury
11:49 a.m. – 911 call vehicle slide off Hwy 82, mile post 57
1:01 p.m. – Report of attempted break-in, storage units in Wallowa
1:09 p.m. – Christopher Irvin Thacker, 33, was arrested by Baker County on a Wallowa County warrant for Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon and also Parole and Probation Detainer for Parole Violation, original charge Delivery of a Controlled Substance Meth. Subject was lodged at Baker County jail.
1:52 p.m. – Traffic crash reported Hwy 82, mile post 57
JAN. 9
5:26 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections issued a warrant for Hunter G. Beaudett, 21, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge Menacing DV.
JAN. 10
4:16 a.m. – Boulders on Hwy 82, approximately mile post 62.
2:36 p.m. – Toni M. Shirley, 37, of Enterprise was arrested and charged with Trespassing I. She was cited and released on scene.
3:50 p.m. – Report of a hit and run in Enterprise.
JAN. 11
12:56 p.m. – Possible animal neglect reported in Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. – 911 reporting a fire in vegetation in rural Joseph.
JAN. 12
12:07 p.m. – 911 reporting a verbal domestic in Wallowa.
3:41 p.m. – Commercial alarm reported in Enterprise.
11:15 p.m. – 911 call for a disturbance in Enterprise.
JAN. 13
1:00 p.m. – Animal cruelty reported from Joseph.
JAN. 14
12:40 a.m. – Rock slide on Hwy 3, about mile post 2.
