About 62% of registered voters in Wallowa County cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. At 8:20 p.m., with more than 90% of the ballots counted, in the race for Wallowa County Sheriff, Joel Fish leads, with 1,925 votes (56.4%), with Steve Rogers getting 1,293 votes (37.9%) and George Kohlhepp receiving 193 votes or 5.7%.
State elections rules state that a candidate receiving more than 50% of the May primary vote will be the sole candidate to appear on the November ballot but must be voted into office at that time. At this time, the preliminary vote count indicates that Joel Fish will be the only candidate on November ballot.
Wallowa County primary results are as follows:
In the Democratic presidential primary, Joseph Biden has received 72% of the vote, Bernie Sanders 12.6%, Elizabeth Warren 7.5%. and Tulsi Gabbard 1.9% .
In the Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump received 97.2 %, with the rest write-ins.
In primaries for U.S. Senator, Democrat Jeff Merkley received 98% of the vote. Republican Jo Rae Perkins leads the Republican candidates with 53.2%, with Paul Romero Jr. at 28.5%.
In the race for Greg Walden’s U.S. House District 2 seat, Democrat Nick Heruertz (31.9%) narrowly leads rival Alex Spenser (29.9%). In the Republican contest, Cliff Bentz has an insurmountable lead of 53.4% over nearest rival Knute Buehler (22.0%).
In the Democratic Secretary of State primary, Jamie McCleod-Skinner has racked up 56.1% of the vote, while Shemia Fagan trails with 24.5% and Mark Hass garnered only 17.5%.
In the Republican Secretary of State primary, Kim Thatcher has 82.7% to Dave Stauffer’s 16.8%.
The Chieftain will report full primary results on its website Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.