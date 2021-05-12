JOSEPH — Drama over how city government functions notwithstanding, the Joseph City Council did make some progress at its meeting Thursday, May 6.
Chief among that progress was hearing an update from Brad Baird, of Anderson Perry Engineers, on the city’s plans to revamp its sewage treatment plant and water system and some minor street paving work.
Baird explained requirements from the state Department of Environmental Quality. He said the DEQ rewrote the city’s permit with a new list of deadlines in a memorandum of agreement. He said the city should be able to meet the deadlines.
“You are in a squeeze now to get it designed and built within two years,” he said. “We can do it, but we’ve got to get started now.”
Looking over the agreement with the DEQ, Brock Eckstein, the newly hired interim city administrator, urged the council to have city attorney Wyatt Baum examine it.
“It’s a pretty basic contract, but I’d still have your attorney look it over,” Eckstein said.
Since the MOA needed to be signed by Friday, May 7, the council authorized Mayor Belinda Buswell to sign it pending its approval by Baum.
Baird also told the council the city’s water budget appeared to be operating in the red, which is a violation of state budget law.
“Please look at it,” Baird said.
He also asked and received the council’s approval to move ahead with planned paving projects, noting the city has unanticipated extra funds to accomplish it.
“It’s a good position to be in with a couple hundred thousand dollars for paving,” he said.
In another matter, the council voted 4-2 to change the color of ramps to be installed downtown from yellow to red on the recommendation of the Main Street Motif Committee. The ramps are being installed to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Councilwoman Kathy Bingham, who voted against the change, asked why it was considered. Councilwoman Lisa Collier, who serves on the committee, said committee members agreed red went better with the Western motif downtown. Collier said that the state Department of Transportation says that although yellow is more common, red is an acceptable alternative.
In another matter, Buswell told the council word should be coming soon on the $229,109 the city is to receive under the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
“We’re still a few weeks out before the feds give us the operating parameters and disburse the money, so … hopefully by Friday (May 14), we’ll have some regulations from the feds and discuss the monies disbursement, which I’m sure Brock will be handling,” Buswell said.
The council also approved a liquor license for the Kokanee Inn.
Co-owner Michelle Britt said when she and co-owner Eric Makela opened the inn two years ago, they didn’t want a liquor license because the focus of the inn is primarily families. However, now they’re ready for a change, including a happy hour.
“We thought we’d give it a try,” she said.
But they still want to keep the serving of liquor limited.
“We don’t want to be a party destination,” she said. “We don’t want to be called that.”
