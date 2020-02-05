featured Joseph Eagles girls soar over Elgin By Ellen Morris Bishop Wallowa County Chieftain Ellen Bishop Author email Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Just us girls rebounding. Elgin's Tymra Anderson vies with Joseph's Rylee Wilcox for a rebound. Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Joseph and Elgin players tussle for the ball Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Joseph's Madelyn Nelson tips the ball out of Elgin's hands. Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Sabrina Albee is fouled by Elgin's Maddie Larman. Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Sabrina Albee turns corner, meets Elgin resistance. Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Joseph and Elgin players tussle for the ball. Ellen Morris Bishop Buy Now Just us girls rebounding. Elgin's Tymra Anderson vies with Joseph's Rylee Wilcox for a rebound. Ellen Morris Bishop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a January 28 game played at Enterprise, the Joseph Eagles girls soared over the Elgin Huskies, 37-28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellen Bishop Author email Follow Ellen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRed fox study uncovers new species in Central OregonRecycling center closes to many itemsSchool bus accident leaves kids shaken up but okNo one hurt in slide-off at west end of EnterpriseDialysis: A necessary fact of life for manyGudman announces for State TreasurerHearts for Health dinner raises more than $55,000 for new integrated medical centerWallowa County Voices: Joseph woman has learned to adaptWallowa Memorial Hospital receives a five-star accoladeBiz Buzz: Hunter leaving helm of Safeway Images Videos Get breaking news! Download the App
