Joseph claimed two victories and a second-place finish at the Irrigon JV Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, in Irrigon.
Gavin Russell claimed three wins at the 152-pound B ranks, pinning Wyatt Koch of McLoughlin and Xander Olman of Irrigon, and claiming a third win by forfeit.
Dylan Rogers went 2-0 at 126, pinning Cashton Wheeler of Grant Union and Aiden Murillo of Riverside.
And Jayden McNall went 1-1 at 120 for second, dropping a match by fall to Mateo Rockwell of Riverside and pinning Riverside's Axel Paredes-Rosales.
Gunnar McDowell took third place and was one of two Enterprise wrestlers to gain a victory at the Caldwell JV Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29.
McDowell went 2-1 at 220 pounds. He needed just 26 seconds to pin Allen Current of Homedale in the quarterfinals, was pinned in the semifinals by Skyview's Philly Vasi, then took the third-place match against Chance Patterson of Owyhee by fall.
Cody Fent shook off an early loss to go 3-1 and take third at 170. He was pinned in the first round by Lincoln Lovitt of Nyssa, then after a bye pinned Gunnar Graves of Owyhee, topped Nyssa's Orlando Perfecto by a 9-4 decision, and finished with a pin of Boise's Joaquin Peterson.
Pearce Schnetzky (138), Will Ogden (195), Trey Charlton (285) and Gabby Delapena (girls 120) all went 0-2 on the day.
Both teams are next at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational Feb. 5 in Heppner.
