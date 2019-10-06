The Halfway’s Pine Eagle Spartans volleyballers proved no match for the Joseph Eagles team on Thursday, Oct. 3. in Joseph. The Spartans succumbed easily to Joseph’s controlled onslaught, falling in three sets, 25-8, 25-17, 25-8. The win bring’s Joseph’s record to 9-11, with a 25th ranking among 1A schools in the state.
Sabrina Albee was a leader in kills for the Eagle ladies, dominating the top of the net, and getting serious air with every spike. Brianna Micka saved the day with energetic digs in the backcourt. Molly Curry was good at finess moves, blocking returns and deftly roping the ball just out of the Spartan’s reach.
Joseph’s next games are away. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, they play at Imbler. On Friday, Oct. 11 they are at South Wasco County, and on Saturday, Oct. 12, they play a double-header at Nixyaawii and Griswold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.