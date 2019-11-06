The next Brown Bag program at the Josephy Center is Tuesday, November 12, at noon. In October we visited Africa with Stanlynn Daugherty, this month it is Europe.
Mark Lacey is a local hiker and harmonica player who took time this summer for a special European hike. The Tour du Mont Blanc circles the Mont Blanc massif, and is one of the most scenic and popular hikes in Europe. Hiking through parts of Switzerland, Italy, and France this past September, Mark’s journey covered a distance of approximately 82 miles in 9 days with nearly 4 miles of ascent/descent.
Brown Bags events are free and open to the public. For more information, call Rich Wandschneider at 541-432-0505.
