On Friday May 29 at 5 p.m. the current exhibit at the Josephy Center, “Early Social Media in Wallowa County,” will conclude with a zoom celebration with curator David Weaver and collector Edsel White speaking to the images and messages conveyed over the past month on the Josephy Center website.
There is no charge and the log-in is a simple click.
Edsel White has been collecting images and memorabilia of Wallowa County since retiring as a Methodist minister some years ago.
David Weaver, a fourth generation Wallowa County resident, is deeply involved with collecting and preserving local history. He frequently trades images and stories with Edsel.
Weaver sorted through White’s collection and fashioned a unique exhibit of postcard images and messages from Wallowa County, circa 1907-1915.
The Josephy Center has released them, one postcard each weekday, during the month of May.
The postcard and postcard back, with the message, rotate while David Weaver’s one-minute essays describing the card and the way postcards served early Wallowa County as the “Facebook of the day” are read aloud. You can see and listen to the 20 days of the exhibit at https://josephy.org/exhibit-slider/post-cards/.
If you are reading the print edition of this article, simply go to Josephy.org on your computer, and then to “exhibits.”
And please join us on Friday evening. Call Rich at 541-432-0505 if you have questions, or don’t understand how to participate.
Link for Friday Zoom Celebration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84001731593
