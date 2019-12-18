No need for the winter doldrums to set in. There are plenty of classes and activities at the Josephy Center to keep you happily engaged in art as winter reaches its nadir.
First there’s the don’t miss Josephy Center Holiday Concert, winter concert Dec. 22. It starts at 2 p.m. and features a pantheon of Wallowa County’s favorite musicians including The Brann Family, Ghost Wind, Jezebel’s Mother, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Gail Swart and others. The $10 suggested admission will be shared by the Josephy Center and Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
And there are upcoming exhibits that you may enjoy visiting, or submit your own work for consideration.
The “Nez Perce Artists, Traditional and Contemporary” exhibit opens Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. and runs through Feb. 23. It features traditional as well as contemporary art. War clubs, beading work, paintings — all the work of tribal artists.
If you’d rather make art than look at it, submissions are now open for the seventh annual Women’s Art exhibition. This year’s theme is Determined to Rise — The Valiant Women of the Vote. Jennifer Klimsza is curating it. You may submit up to three works in a variety of media — sculpture, photography, painting, multi-media. The exhibit seeks submissions that engage, educate, and inspire the community. Up to three pieces of artwork may be submitted by email to coordinator@josephy.org. Deadline is Jan 20, 2020. For more details, visit the call to artists on the Josephy Center’s website.
Classes at the Josephy Center include wine glass painting on Mondays, 5-7 p.m., Winter Youth Art Fridays beginning Jan. 10, and a new family art class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.