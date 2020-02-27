On Friday, Feb. 28, on the brink of Women's History Month, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will open its brand-new exhibit: "Determined to Rise: The Valiant Women of the Vote — 100 years".
The official opening, Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., will feature People’s Choice & Curator’s Choice awards as well as fellowship and great finger foods.
In its seventh year, the Women’s Exhibit is hosted in conjunction with National Women’s History Month — March 2020. This year marks a special century of history with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The curator is Jenny Klimzsa.
This exhibit features local and regional women artists working in a wide variety of media. It includes historical information about suffragettes, as well as contemporary women artists and writers.
In addition to visual and verbal art, the Josephy Center, along with the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, will also host a concert, "Women, Words & Music" on April 6 at 7 p.m. This is an annual showcase of women musicians and writers. The Women’s Exhibit is sponsored by the Wallowa County Soroptimist, the Autzen Foundation and the Oregon Arts Commission.
Other events during the show and Women's History Month include a suffragette film March 17 at 7 p.m. and two performances at the OK Theatre. On April 14 in a one-woman performance, the actor Jane Van Boskirk will reprise the life of Abigail Scott Duniway, Oregon's leading suffragette who came to Wallowa Lake in 1887. On April 15, Van Boskirk will perform a different one-woman show, "Across a Barrier of Fear": a one-woman show in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, this time at the Josephy Center
The art exhibit runs through April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.