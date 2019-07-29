Eleventh Annual Juniper Jam Music Festival
Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise, OR
The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance is excited to present its eleventh annual fundraiser, Juniper Jam — The sweetest little music festival in Eastern Oregon! The big event takes place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 (that’s Labor Day Weekend) at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise, Oregon. This fun-filled day of music starts at 11:00 AM and continues non-stop on two stages, all day until about 10:00 PM. Festival-goers will enjoy many styles of music including folk, country, Americana, roots, rock and blues, as well as great food and drink, local artisans, plus children’s activities.
Although the musical genres presented at Juniper Jam are varied, the common thread is original music – honoring the song and its writer. This year’s lineup includes indie-folk group Maita from Portland, Sway Wild (featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw) with their own unique blend of indie-rock/folk/funk/pop from Washington’s San Juan Islands. Fer and McGraw performed as a duo at the 2015 Juniper Jam. From Denver, Colorado comes King Cardinal with their brand of rootsy Americana with a taste of twang. Dodgy Mountain Men bring their home-brewed Montana stompgrass, and Portland’s Far Out West will carve a deep groove with funky roots. From Bozeman, Montana, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs provide a high-energy folky bluegrass sound with great vocal harmonies. Portland based Run On Sentence returns to Juniper Jam with the soaring voice of Dustin Hamman and his gypsy folk rock.
Juniper Jam loves to host musicians from around the region, but some of our favorite talent calls Wallowa County home when they’re not out on the road (even if they are mostly transplants from North Idaho). Bart Budwig and his band, plus Misé, (Cooper Trail & Nevada Sowle), and solo sets in the Tunesmith Round from Nevada Sowle, Margo Cilker and former Enterprise resident Joey Carper. Providing the unplugged segment of the festival, our “free-range buskers” are Wallowa County’s own Nicole Freshley & Landra Skovlin, Larry Haney, and a group from Boise, West Rock. These musicians will be performing around the festival grounds from 11am when the gates open to noon when the stages crank up.
“Juniper Jam is the only music festival in the Oregon that offers exclusively original music,” says festival director, Janis Carper. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and hard-working volunteers who make this event possible.”
Tickets for Juniper Jam 2019 are $25 at the gate or $20 in advance at Joseph Hardware, The Bookloft, The Dollar Stretcher, or online at www.juniperjam.com. Kids aged twelve and under get in free. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and there’s plenty of free parking around the fairgrounds area. Camping available for $5/night at the fairgrounds with festival ticket, register online. More information at juniperjam.com.
Juniper Jam is a fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, which has enriched Wallowa County and the greater Inland Northwest with music performances and music education since 2004.
For complete festival information visit www.juniperjam.com.
