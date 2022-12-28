WALLOWA — In a small town of less than 1,000 people we have traded a larger population for tricky internet, less traffic, fire danger and little choice in restaurants. Winters can be brutal. Removed from the mainstream, we are divided by religion, politics and attitudes toward immunization.
Friendships are made and broken along these lines.
So far it had been a hot and dry summer, challenging the ranchers with drought. Days were in the 90s. Some days the sky might be overcast, but there was no rain and, at least, no lightning yet to cause any fires.
My dogs were smelly. Dulcie, the lab, because she swam regularly in the muddy pond out back, and Ginger, the rescue dog, had found something rotten to roll in. I decided to drive them to where an older bridge now intended for foot traffic crossed the Lostine River to the Nez Perce holding, Tamkaliks. In July there are wonderful dancing contests, vendors and a friendship feast at the Dance Arbor there.
After letting the dogs out in the parking area I stuffed my keys, Kleenex, dog treats and poop bags in my pockets. I carried a yogurt container with a bottle of Dawn for dog washing.
As we crossed the bridge, I heard distant thunder and hoped for rain. Down by the river the dogs seemed to intuit what I planned and wouldn’t come to me. Dulcie had to be pulled into the water and held there, somehow, while I soaped one shoulder and poured water with the yogurt container. I heard a loud rumbling then as I tried to get the soap off, sounding like it came from the bridge above us. Later, one person described this as the sound of a locomotive.
A wind began to blow from the west, rain fell and I saw something bouncing in the grass. Hail.
Abandoning my plan, I called the dogs and started back over the bridge to the car. Immediately, the wind grew terribly and rain and large hunks of ice began pounding the boards around us, so that I ran, holding the yogurt container over my head to protect it. Once across, I dove under the bridge.
Hunks of 3-inch hail bounced sideways off the ground outside and ricocheted into that sheltered spot so that I called the dogs in deeper. Some were round and some were flattened with a depression in the center. I can’t find the words to describe what was happening to the river. It was as though a mass of fountains, geysers of water, obscured the surface. The noise of the wind and the water and the pounding of ice on the bridge overhead were overwhelming.
It lasted, at most, maybe a half-hour? But it seemed to go on forever.
When the hail had slowed and quit — like the ending of a batch of popcorn — I felt it was safe to come out. The three of us were soaked. The ground was covered with branches and leaves and hunks of hail in puddles as I splashed over the field to the car, but I could barely comprehend what had happened to my car!
The front windshield was completely spidered and the back one missing. Water, leaves, hunks of ice and glass covered the floor in back. The front seats were full of glass shards. The left side of the car and the roof were pockmarked. The passenger door latch had broken off and I had to let the dogs in the other side. They had the only clean seat.
It was strangely calm as I looked around at the shredded trees. Putting a rag over the driver’s seat to sit on, I started the car and was amazed when the motor functioned as before and the air conditioning came back on.
I drove slowly toward home, peeking through a tiny piece of clear glass, to find volunteers already directing traffic and hauling branches out of the road. Glass was everywhere.
As I navigated a curve outside town the destruction suddenly ceased. It was like coming out of a movie theater. Everything looked normal. Mares grazed in their pasture with foals nursing or asleep in the grass. Trees were whole. Cars coming from the other way were not damaged. The storm had missed my house completely, leaving only lost internet and a long period without electricity. So many friends texted to check on me that my phone ran out of battery power
The dogs were fine and I only suffered bruises. Other injuries were thankfully minimal. The hospital staff treated wounds from hailstones reported as big as baseballs. Rumors told how one person required eight stitches in her head and one man lost an eye.
In the path of the storm, 150 chickens died at one farm and gardens and crops were shredded along with roofs, siding, power lines and windows. In churches, stained glass windows shattered. At least 400 roofs were damaged, and one contractor would be hired to replace 800 windows.
Days following the storm brought a tremendous gift of giving to the injured community. A flood of helpers included people from various churches and fire and emergency personnel. An Oregon Department of Transportation worker was praised for helping an injured woman to safety. Those road workers from Portland continued to volunteer when nine-hour shifts were over, covering broken windows.
Donated plywood was fastened over missing windows. Volunteers cleaned up glass and broken trees and damaged yard furniture. Tarps arrived from Ellensburg, Washington, 250 miles away, to cover damaged roofs. Fundraisers blossomed in the county where churches and banks organized relief funds and various businesses donated a day’s take to the cause.
I learned that in spite of our differences there is something that unites all of us in community. The neighbor you disagree with can be counted on in a crisis. Perhaps this lovely instinct is genetic, from the time when survival was more difficult, buried deeply in our DNA.
