Trick or treat, ghosts, goblins, witches, princesses, jack-o-lanterns and candy — it all spells Halloween. It’s a time when children can dress up in their favorite costumes, bags in hand, hoping for their favorite sweet.
Not only is October the month to celebrate Halloween, the holiday, but it is also Halloween Safety Month. Halloween is a fun holiday for families and friends, but since it is usually an after-dark activity, it is important to keep safety in mind amid the celebrating.
There are two important areas for Halloween safety when kids are trick-or-treating. The first involves cars. Children are focused on going door-to-door with their friends, not on whether a car is coming. They may or may not remember to look both ways before crossing the road.
Motorists need to be cautious, drive slower than usual and be aware of trick-or-treaters. Parents should have a talk with their children before sending them out, reminding them to be aware of traffic. Drivers should be mindful of children who may dart into the street from between parked cars without looking first. It’s a scary statistic, but according to the National Safety Council’s website, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. .
The National Safety Council also offers the following additional safety tips for drivers on Halloween:
- Be aware of children walking on roadways, curbs, and in medians.
- Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
- Watch for children in dark clothing.
- Discourage new or inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
The second area of safety involves costumes. Children should wear something reflective on their costumes. Large hats and wigs should be avoided, if possible, as they tend to block children’s vision. Makeup, instead of a mask, is one alternative. Makeup should be nontoxic and removed before bed; try makeup on a small area of skin first to test for an allergic reaction. Costumes should also be made of fire-retardant material.
Other safety tips include setting a time for when children should be home. Encourage groups of children to trick-or-treat together for safety purposes and to stay in well-lit areas. If possible, allow one child in the group to carry a cellphone for easy communication if there is a problem and a child needs to reach a parent. Parents should accompany smaller children, or allow them to go with an older sibling.
Children should also be encouraged to be respectful of the other people in the neighborhood. People with porch lights out are indicating they are not able or willing to welcome trick-or-treaters and their privacy should be respected. Also, caution children about dogs; not all dogs are friendly, and a barking or growling dog is trying to protect its property and could bite a strange child, even one with the best intentions. Even friendly dogs could be frightened by the extra noise and strange costumes worn by trick-or-treaters.
If possible, children should stay in areas they know. Sometimes streets look different or less familiar in the dark, increasing the likelihood a child could become lost, disoriented, or separated from their group of fellow trick-or-treaters.
Flashlights are a good safety idea, since they can be seen from a distance by motorists. Reflective tape attached to costumes or candy bags also works well. Glowsticks offer illumination and are fun, too! Children should walk facing traffic (on the left side of the road).
Children should also be taught to respect other people’s yards and lawns. No one likes to wake up to smashed flowers, overturned flowerpots or trampled lawns.
Remind children to never enter the home of someone they do not know, or accept a ride from a stranger.
Electronic devices should be stowed in a pocket. Children, and adults, should walk with their heads up, aware of their surroundings, and walk, not run, crossing streets.
Although we live in an area which is not prone to safety concerns over tampered candy, it is still prudent for parents to examine the treats their children bring home before anyone dives into the sweet booty. Candy that is partially wrapped or looks as though it has been unwrapped and rewrapped should be discarded. Parents will know about any food allergies their children have, but other children may not know about food allergies. For this reason, children should take care not to eat treats before they get home, in case a child with a peanut allergy, for example, is exposed to that allergen through a cross-contaminated treat containing peanuts.
And speaking of candy: If you do not want your children to have the proverbial “sugar high” before bedtime, limit their treats to one or two pieces of candy when they return from their trick-or-treating adventure. And a good meal before they set out on their Halloween adventures — a meal of protein and complex carbohydrates (i.e., whole grains such as brown rice) — will give them a source of sustained energy, without spikes in their blood sugar.
If you prefer that your children not participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween, there are other avenues to acknowledge the holiday. Check the Chieftain’s calendar of events for these activities.
By taking a few simple precautions, your trick-or-treaters will have a safe and fun Halloween.
