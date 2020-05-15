The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will present the upcoming virtual exhibit and catalog “Three Journeys: Mike Koloski, Leslie LeViner and Mary Edwards.”
The exhibit will begin Friday, June 12 and end July 28, with a virtual Zoom celebration on June 19 at 5 p.m.
While putting this exhibit together, with COVID-19 shelter-in-place and the effect it has had on businesses, Edwards thought the Josephy Center could offer prints in an online silent auction to support the Wallowa County Business Fund.
Each artist has selected a specific piece for the online auction and will be featured on the Josephy Center website: www.josephy.org. Bidding begins May 18 and ends on June 19 at 6 p.m.
Leslie Leviner is offering “Spring Below Mount Joseph” (original size is 12” x 12”), Mike Koloski is featuring “Rock Art” and Mary has selected a panorama print “The Hurricane” (original size 14” x 34”). Starting bid is $25 and can be raised in $5 increments.
In addition to the above silent auction, Mike Koloski is offering archival reproductions of his painting “Lostine River – The View from Pole Bridge” to donors who contribute their stimulus checks of $1,200 to the business fund. The archival print reproduction size will be 14.75” x 19”. Print doesn’t include matte and framing.
To be eligible to receive your print, please donate at Wallowa Resources website and type "Josephy Print" in the gift notes box. You can also mail your check to 401 NE 1st St, Suite A, Enterprise, OR 97828. Make the check out to Wallowa Resources, and write "WCBF, Josephy Print" under the memo line.
Contact larz@wallowaresources.org or rick@wallowaresources.org at Wallowa Resources with any further questions.
