kerby head shot.png

Steve Kerby

Annuities are a great way to ensure your financial security in the long term. Annuities provide regular payments that can help you pay bills and cover other expenses while also helping protect against inflation and market downturns. Annuities are popular with many retirees as they offer a steady income stream that can last throughout retirement.

The question is, how much income does an annuity payout on average?

Steve Kerby, a native Oregonian, is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management. Syndicated Columnists is the sole provider of this material, both written and conceptual, for this column. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.