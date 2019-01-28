I note with anger that you hid info on the pending gun bills on page 15 of the latest edition of the Chieftain.
I am an 83-year-old former Marine who served 22 months in combat in Vietnam.
I also remember the 19-year-old kid who took a round to his chest while saving my life.
Would you have taken his rifle away from him?
The 2nd Amendment says, “shall not be infringed. That makes these members of our State Congress infringers of our rights.
Bob Geller
