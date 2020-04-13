I support Steve Rogers for a third term as Sheriff of Wallowa County. He is doing an excellent job especially considering his limited budget and small work force. Our county is over 3;000 square miles in size from the Snake River to the Minam Grade.
Steve has over thirty years of law enforcement experience and training. He was born and raised in Eastern Oregon and began as a volunteer for Search and Rescue with his parents at age fourteen. He knows every square inch of our county and he knows all the resource people and most of us residents.
Steve is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and was elected to the executive board of the Western States Sheriffs Association. That is a tremendous honor as that association represents all states west of the Mississippi River except Alaska and Hawaii. He is slated to be President in 2022.
I think that Steve's greatest virtue is his belief that his main job is to conserve the peace and keep us safe by maintaining a high visibility in our community. Because I walk every day in town, I frequently see Sheriff Rogers who is extremely friendly and approachable. I consider him a friend.
Among other things, Steve has proven his commitment to his community as a major volunteer and supporter of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo for over twenty years. I support him for Sheriff because I know he supports us.
Serge Morgen
30 year resident of Joseph
