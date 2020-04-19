We are writing this letter in enthusiastic support of Darrell Brann’s
application for a Oregon Historic Theatres Grant.
We became full time residents of Wallowa County in 2011, having made
annual visits since 1993. Under Darrell’s ownership and direction we have
seen the OK Theater develop from a dusty, dinghy building to a venue that
is one of the pillars of the Wallowa County community.
In this remote and rural community, the OK Theater brings people together
for a nearly always full house in a way that few other venues can match.
(Our local Safeway comes to mind, but that is an unfair comparison). It is
difficult to explain the enthusiasm for the Theater and the acts that Darrell
brings, but in the small towns of Wallowa County these near monthly acts
are a highlight!
Darrell and his family are also the embodiments of giving and caring owners
of the Theater. He makes each of us feel as if we are part-owners as he
manages to personally shake every Theater attendee’s hand, either as they
enter or exit the building.
We donated funds a couple of years ago to help in the interior renovations,
and we will contribute to the proposed plans that Darrell has described if the
grant application is successful. We know that we are only one couple of
many residents who feel that way.
We strongly encourage you to support this grant, and to visit the next time
you are in Wallowa County. Your funding is money well spent, as is ours.
Sincerely,
Ron and Terry Polk
Lostine, OR.
