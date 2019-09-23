This past Friday, September 20th, thirty of us gathered at the Fountain of Honor on the Wallowa County Courthouse square to join the worldwide climate strike. It was part of a long tradition of organizing to build solidarity with others of like minds, to raise awareness, and to protest governmental policies.
I grew up in Flora, Oregon, with a father, Elmo Curry, who had come of age in the 1920s and 30s and was well-schooled in the labor strikes and union organizing of his era. He taught me about the Wobblies who fought for miners and workers in the woods across the West in the 1910s. I learned, too, of the American Federation of Labor (AFL), of the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO), and other unions who organized factory workers and tradespeople throughout the United States. He taught me that all of us owe a debt of gratitude to unions for the five-day work week, living wages, and the end of child labor and sweatshops in America.
He taught me, too, that governments and corporations act in the interests of those who have money. When the common people don’t take to the streets together and take that conviction to the ballot box, not a damn thing in the world will change. The strike—the refusal to work as a form of protest—is a necessary tool in moving to a more just, equitable, and habitable world. I have a job, but felt the climate crisis demands that I join the millions of others around the globe to protest corporate greed and government inaction at the expense of a livable world.
Those organizers knew that disrupting business as usual was the only way to better the world for the people they fought for. We’re doing the same for our planet. Join us.
--Benjamin Curry
Joseph, Oregon
