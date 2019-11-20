Now that I’ve entered the next phase of life – being a grandmother, I feel a stronger sense of responsibility to our land, resources, and neighbor. I feel compelled to take some kind of action, even if just a letter to the editor.
In today’s world, it often costs as much to repair something as it does to buy it new. Personally, that is upsetting to me but it also makes me more appreciative of recycling. Here in Wallowa County we are very fortunate to have a county with an excellent recycle center, a landfill for household waste, as well as a hazardous waste facility.
There are three landfill locations: Enterprise, Joseph, and Wallowa. All sites accept household garbage. Each facility has a website, so check it out!
The Enterprise landfill on Ant Flat Rd. is open Wed., Friday, Sat., and Sunday 10 a.m-3:30 p.m. Their website lists acceptable "contributions": https://co.wallowa.or.us/public-works/solid-waste/ant-flat-landfill/
They accept household garbage and many recyclables including scrap metal, wood waste, tv's and laptops.
The county Recycle Center on Fish Hatchery Road across from Wallowa County Nursery is open 7 days a week, 24 hrs/day. They accept: cans without labels. glass, cardboard, newspapers, magazines, most plastics (rinsed) and other items.
The Household Hazardous Waste operation is located in Enterprise and available every first and third Wednesday between 10-noon by making an appointment (541-426-3332). Cell phones, batteries, yard and household chemicals are accepted here.
There will always be a need for our county services and responsible recycling. There is also tremendous value in the services offered by other organizations such as thrift stores and repair shops. Additionally, let’s inspire to support companies that offer lifetime guarantees and free repairs and practice policies that promote a better tomorrow. Together we can make a difference and leave this world better for our grandchildren.
Leigh Dawson
Joseph
