To the Editor:
I like salmon and steelhead as well as anyone. They are fun to catch and delicious to eat.
But I also like electricity to heat and light my home. I especially like the sustainability and reliability of hydro-electricity with its emphatically smaller carbon footprint of any practical alternative. I like river barge movements of bulk commodities, an economical solution to isolated regions of the country. I like clear, clean skylines free from man-made flashing lights and imported steel towers reaching to the sky.
Often times in life we must give up the small things to have the larger. Breaching the Snake River dams is a dumb idea.
Ed Glenn, Boardman, OR
