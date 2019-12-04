Dear Editor:
For a modern democracy to work, its citizens must pay attention, separate truths from fictions, and recognize the critical importance of our Constitution. So let’s get to work!
The conservative Wall Street Journal reports that our President orchestrated the withholding of military aid desperately needed for our ally, Ukraine, to defend itself from Russian aggression - - in return for a public announcement by Ukraine that his most likely opponent in the next election was under investigation.
The President has also ordered his administration to act in contempt of Congress by ignoring its subpoenas. Does anyone think the President’s doing that to hide evidence proving his innocence? No one obstructs justice to hide evidence of his innocence; just how stupid does he think we are?
His Congressional lackeys also try to divert attention from the President’s attempted bribery of Ukraine by repeating a long-disproven conservative conspiracy theory blaming the illegal interference with our 2016 election on Ukraine, not Russia. As the President’s former Russia advisor on the National Security Council testified, such statements serve the aims of Russian intelligence, and therefore harm our country.
When rumors of the President’s attempted bribery went public, numerous prominent Republican members of Congress said that, if true, it would be improper and serious. Now that Congressional hearings have revealed significant evidence of the President’s guilt, they claim this is all much ado about nothing.
How can this be? Simple; because we let them! If we truly love this country and our Constitution, we would all be telling our Congressman and Senators just how serious the President’s attempted bribery is. If President Obama had done the same things, you would each be screaming “IMPEACH!” And by the way … so would I! Because the same Constitutional requirements apply to every President, regardless of their party.
Please relocate your moral compass and apply it to this President the same way as you would have to President Obama. Your integrity and patriotism require nothing less.
Sincerely,
/s/ Carl Kiss
Carl Kiss
