To the editor,
Imagine if your child was on life support, or undergoing cancer treatment, or needing heart surgery and you received a form letter from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informing you that you must leave the country within 33 days of the date on the letter. According to the letter, USCIS field offices will no longer consider deferred action requests. "The small program, known as ‘medical deferred action’, allows people to remain in the U.S. for two-year periods if they can prove extreme medical need. Many of the people affected by the policy change came to the U.S. through a visa or other permitted status and are requesting to stay beyond those terms to receive medical treatment", quoting Boston's NPR News Station August 27,2019. Too bad if the child dies as a result of this new policy!
Cathryn A Paterson
Enterprise OR 97828
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.