Joel Fish is an experienced leader and manager. I sat on the committee that hired Joel as Chief of the Enterprise Police Department (EPD) and was impressed by his experience, preparation and knowledge of the city (learned through hours of research). At that time EPD consisted of only one officer, outdated equipment and hand-me-down vehicles. Now, the department is at full capacity and vehicles, uniforms and equipment have been updated. EPD has often assisted in Sheriff's Office cases or covered calls throughout the County when the Sheriff and/or his deputes were unavailable. Joel will bring the necessary management skills, experience and dedication to the Sheriff's Office.
Joel leads by example and is willing to take calls and shifts. He supports his officers, provides them with training and encourages them to keep learning. Joel will do the same for his deputies and dispatchers.
Joel also supports his community by participating in local activities and visiting the Enterprise school in uniform to greet students as they arrive. The children know him as someone they can trust and turn to if they need help. As Sheriff, Joel and his deputies will expand the school visits to all three schools because Joel believes crime prevention starts with our children and includes law enforcement being visible in the community.
Joel Fish follows through on his promises and is committed to a safe Wallowa County. Join me and vote JOEL FISH for Sheriff.
Mona Williams
Joseph, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.