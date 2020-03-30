WALLOWA LAKE — Jo Bollman originally hoped to be a librarian but ended up the wife of a mortician and a chronicler of gravesites in Wallowa County. And now, she’s about to turn 100 years old.
“It’s been a wonderful life,” she said from her home on Ice Creek Lane at Wallowa Lake while reflecting on her upcoming April 5 birthday.
Born to a logging family in Centralia, Wash., she had little schooling in her early years. She learned mostly from tutors at logging camps. After moving to Oregon, she went to eighth grade and high school in Eugene. She later earned a degree in library science at the College of Puget Sound in Tacoma.
She ended up in Wallowa County after marrying Lenthal Bollman, of Dallas, Ore. after his discharge from the Navy at the end of World War II. Bollman’s family owned a funeral home there, and he joined his brother in the business. But Lenthal eventually decided he wanted to go out on his own. The newlyweds learned of what was then the Booth Funeral Home in Enterprise and came to the county to visit.
“We said to Mr. Booth, do you want to sell your funeral home, and he said no because he was only 60. So we went home. That was in May of 1949,” Jo Bollman said. “In September of 1949, Mr. Booth called and said ‘I want you here yesterday.’ So we moved here in three weeks from the day he called.”
At first, they ran it as the Booth-Bollman Funeral Home as long as Clarence Booth was alive. After his death, it became just the Bollman Funeral Home.
“When we got here, my husband was already out on his first call with Mr. Booth,” Jo Bollman said. “From then on, it was ours. Mr. Booth just walked out and said ‘it’s yours’.”
Although locals considered the Bollmans to be from “the big city” — Dallas had about 4,800 people in 1950 — they were welcomed with open arms.
“Once we got settled, we were part of everybody’s family,” she said. But she was determined that living over a funeral home would not be a “creepy” experience for their two sons and two daughters.
“Like I told my husband, if we have to live over the funeral home — which we did — the children are going to grow up normally,” she said. “This was not going to be a scary, weird place. This was going to be a home.”
She worked alongside Lenthal doing almost everything except actual embalming. Like many wives of funeral directors, she did the hair and makeup of the bodies, worked in the office and even drove in funeral processions.
As a sign of the times, Bollman recalled how she always dressed in skirts — even during snowy gravesides. She said that during the Vietnam War, when several county boys were lost, she managed a change.
“During a funeral we had for one of those boys, it was snowing. I always had to wear skirts and heels,” she said. “But at this funeral, a military officer said, ‘What are you doing up here when it’s snowing this hard?’ He looked at Lenthal and said, ‘She should have boots and pants like everybody else.’ And from then on, I did.”
When Lenthal got sick — he died in 1999 — she asked him if he wanted to return to Dallas to be near his family. But, true to form for a mortician, “He went out to the Enterprise Cemetery and bought lots for us.”
Although Bollman never became a librarian, she did put her training to work. She began chronicling the data in cemeteries throughout the county. When someone in the governor’s office became aware of her efforts, they wanted to commission her to research graves in Wallowa, Union and Baker counties.
“I said ‘No, no, no, no, no. Wallowa County’s enough for me,” she said. She does much of her research online and disputes some of the data those websites show. Her son, Lee Bollman, who currently runs the funeral home, said she really took to the research and has written books on county cemeteries that are in area museums.
“She’s really good on the internet,” Lee Bollman said. “At 100 years old, she’s on it more than we are.”
Daughter Lori Bollman agreed. “When people want to know where anyone might be buried, she’s the one to ask,” she said.
With the current COVID-19 crisis causing worries all over the country, she said she’s lived through worse. “The big crisis I remember was all the boys going off to war in World War II,” and how that affected virtually every family, she said.
Asked what she attributed her long life to, “I honestly don’t have a clue. I’ve done nothing different than anyone else.”
As for her next century that she begins Sunday, “I think it’ll be about the same. I’ll just enjoy my family, my grandchildren and now I have great-grandchildren and they are just terrific.”
