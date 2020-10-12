LOSTINE — Options of 10K, 5K or 1 mile are being included in the 2020 Lostine Turkey Trot, planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, according to a press release.
Preregistration is $12 per person or $20 per family. Race-day registration is $15 per person or $25 per family.
Check-in and late registration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All runners and walkers can start any time after 10 a.m. and must finish by 2 p.m.
Participants are asked to stagger start times to maintain COVID-19 social distancing.
Age groups include four each for men and women, ages 0 to 12, 13 to 20, 21 to 50 and 50 and older.
Hoodies are available for another $20. Entries received by Sunday, Nov. 1, will ensure getting a hoodie on race day. Otherwise, they can be picked up at various community locations at a later date.
All participants who complete the run will be entered in a raffle to win one of eight homemade pumpkin pies. Winners will be notified and they can pick up their pies on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Enterprise branch of Community Bank.
Plus, everyone can purchase entries to win a Thanksgiving turkey. Entries are $1 each, and multiple entries can be made.
Entry forms may be obtained at Sports Corral, Joseph Hardware, Dollar Stretcher, The Bookloft, M.Crow, Wallowa Food City, The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and all three locations of Community Bank in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa.
Sponsored by the Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County, proceeds fund college scholarships for Wallowa County students.
