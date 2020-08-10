4-H Horse Results
Wednesday, Aug. 5
First-year junior performance showmanship
Elli Bates, red ribbon; Ella Hillock, champion; Karlee Wentz, red ribbon.
Dressage, intermediate, first level, Test 1
Libby Fisher, champion.
Dressage, senior, first level, Test 1
Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Carrin Yaw, white ribbon.
Dressage, senior, first level, Test 2
Destiny Wecks, white ribbon.
English Equitation (Hunt Seat), first-year, junior
Elli Bates, red ribbon
English Equitation (Hunt Seat), intermediate
Libby Fisher, champion; Carisa Yaw, white ribbon.
English Equitation (Hunt Seat), junior
Livia DeMelo, champion; Lauren McBurney, champion.
English Equitation (Hunt Seat), senior
Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion.
English Pleasure, intermediate
Libby Fisher, champion; Carisa Yaw, red ribbon. Red
English Pleasure, junior
Elli Bates, champion; Livia DeMelo, reserve champion; Lauren McBurney, champion.
English Pleasure, senior
Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, red ribbon.
first-year Under Saddle
Libby Fisher, champion; Carisa Yaw, reserve champion.
Gaming, barrels, first-year, junior
Elli Bates, champion; Ella Hillock, red ribbon; Karlee Wentz, reserve champion.
Gaming, barrels, intermediate
Libby Fisher, reserve champion; Carisa Yaw, champion.
Gaming, barrels, junior
Livia DeMelo, white ribbon; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, reserve champion.
Gaming, barrels, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, reserve champion; Bailey Vernam, white ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Gaming, Figure 8, junior
Livia DeMelo, reserve champion; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, blue ribbon.
Gaming, Figure 8, first-year, junior
Elli Bates, champion; Ella Hillock, red ribbon; Karlee Wentz, white ribbon.
Gaming, Figure 8, intermediate
Libby Fisher, reserve champion; Carisa Yaw, champion.
Gaming, Figure 8, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, reserve champion; Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, white ribbon.
Gaming, Key Race, first-year, junior
Elli Bates, reserve champion; Ella Hillock red ribbon; Karlee Wentz, champion.
Gaming, Key Race, intermediate
Libby Fisher, reserve champion; Carisa Yaw, champion.
Gaming, Key Race, junior
Livia DeMelo, blue ribbon; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, reserve champion.
Gaming, Key Race, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, reserve champion; Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Gaming, NSCA Flag Race, first-year junior
Ella Hillock, white ribbon; Karlee Wentz, white ribbon.
Gaming, NSCA Flag Race, intermediate
Libby Fisher, champion; Carisa Yaw, reserve champion.
Gaming, NSCA Flag Race, junior
Livia DeMelo, red ribbon; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, red ribbon.
Gaming, NSCA Flag Race, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, champion; Bailey Vernam, white ribbon; Destiny Wecks, reserve champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Gaming, Pole Bending, first-year junior
Elli Bates, reserve champion; Ella Hillock, red ribbon; Karlee Wentz, champion.
Gaming, Pole Bending, intermediate
Libby Fisher, red ribbon; Carisa Yaw, champion.
Gaming, Pole Bending, junior
Livia DeMelo, white ribbon; TyLee Evans, white ribbon; Lauren McBurney, champion.
Gaming, Pole Bending, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, reserve champion; Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Gaming, Two Barrel Flag, first-year junior
Karlee Wentz, champion.
Gaming, Two Barrel Flag, junior
Livia DeMelo, red ribbon; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, reserve champion.
Gaming, Two-Barrel Flag, intermediate
Libby Fisher, champion; Carisa Yaw, red ribbon.
Gaming, Two-Barrel Flag, senior
Addie (Adelene) Royes, reserve champion; Bailey Vernam, white ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Green Horse
Libby Fisher, red ribbon; Carisa Yaw, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Hunt Seat Over Fences, senior
Destiny Wecks, red ribbon
Hunter Hack
Livia DeMelo, white ribbon; Lauren McBurney, red ribbon.
In-Hand Trail, intermediate
Libby Fisher, champion.
Intermediate Showmanship
Libby Fisher, red ribbon; Carisa Yaw, white ribbon.
Junior Performance Showmanship
Livia DeMelo, red ribbon; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, red ribbon.
Novice Hunter
Elli Bates, champion.
Reining, first-year junior
Elli Bates, red ribbon; Karlee Wentz, champion.
Reining, intermediate
Libby Fisher, white ribbon.
Reining, junior
Livia DeMelo, reserve champion; TyLee Evans, champion; Lauren McBurney, red ribbon.
Reining, senior
Bailey Vernam, white ribbon; Destiny Wecks, red ribbon.
Second Horse showmanship
Libby Fisher, red ribbon.
Senior showmanship
Addie (Adelene) Royes, red ribbon; Bailey Vernam, champion; Destiny Wecks, reserve champion; Carrin Yaw, white ribbon.
Trail Horse, first-year junior
Elli Bates, champion; Ella Hillock, reserve champion; Karlee Wentz, red ribbon.
Trail Horse, intermediate
Libby Fisher, red ribbon; Carisa Yaw, white ribbon.
Trail Horse, junior
Livia DeMelo, red ribbon; TyLee Evans, red ribbon; Lauren McBurney, champion.
Trail Horse, senior
Bailey Vernam, white ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, white ribbon.
Western Equitation, first-year junior
Elli Bates, champion; Ella Hillock, reserve champion; Karlee Wentz, reserve champion.
Western Equitation, intermediate
Libby Fisher, white ribbon; Carisa Yaw, red ribbon.
Western Equitation, junior
Livia DeMelo, reserve champion; TyLee Evans, blue ribbon; Lauren McBurney, champion.
Western Equitation, senior
Bailey Vernam, red ribbon; Destiny Wecks, champion; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
Western Pleasure, intermediate
Libby Fisher, blue ribbon; Carisa Yaw, white ribbon.
Western Pleasure, junior
Elli Bates, champion; Livia DeMelo, blue ribbon; TyLee Evans, reserve champion; Ella Hillock, blue ribbon; Lauren McBurney, champion; Karlee Wentz, reserve champion.
Western Pleasure, senior
Bailey Vernam, blue ribbon; Destiny Wecks, blue ribbon; Carrin Yaw, red ribbon.
4-H Beef Show Results
Friday, Aug. 7
Beef Showmanship, first-year junior
Dustin Hulse, reserve champion; Savanna Rynearson, champion.
Beef Showmanship, intermediate
Gunnar McDowell, champion.
Beef Showmanship, junior
Calleigh Stonebrink, blue ribbon; Karlee Wentz, blue ribbon; Livia DeMelo, champion; TyLee Evans, reserve champion.
Dairy Cattle Showmanship, junior
Gabriel Neveau, champion
Market Steer
Calleigh Stonebrink, reserve champion; Dustin Hulse, blue ribbon; Gunnar McDowell, grand champion; Karlee Wentz, blue ribbon; Livia DeMelo, blue ribbon; Savanna Rynearson, champion; TyLee Evans, reserve champion.
Other Pure Breeds, junior yearling heifer
Gabriel Neveau, champion.
4-H Sheep Show Results
Friday, Aug. 7
Market Lamb
Elli Bates, blue ribbon; Madysen Bronson, champion; Basey Dawson, red ribbon; Tessa Duncan, reserve champion; Vincent Finlayson, blue ribbon; Blaine Fisher, blue ribbon; Cara Freels, reserve champion; Paige Freels, red ribbon; McKenzie Harguess, blue ribbon; Isaak Hoffman, reserve champion; Katharina Hoffman, blue ribbon; Caleigh Johnson, blue ribbon; Jace Kassahn, red ribbon; Rylan McQuead, champion; Case Melville, red ribbon; Katelynn Melville, blue ribbon; Jadeyn Perin, grand champion; Pearce Schnetzky, red ribbon; Tripp Stewart, reserve grand champion; Ginger Wanner, blue ribbon; Harley Wanner, reserve champion.
Sheep Showmanship, first-year junior
Elli Bates, blue ribbon; Blaine Fisher, champion; McKenzie Harguess, reserve champion; Ginger Wanner, blue ribbon.
Sheep Showmanship, junior
Madysen Bronson, red ribbon; Caleigh Johnson, blue ribbon; Rylan McQuead, reserve champion; Case Melville, blue ribbon; Katelynn Melville, blue ribbon; Tripp Stewart, champion; Harley Wanner, blue ribbon.
Sheep Showmanship, intermediate
Basey Dawson, blue ribbon; Tessa Duncan, blue ribbon; Vincent Finlayson, red ribbon; Cara Freels, blue ribbon; Paige Freels, blue ribbon; Katharina Hoffman, reserve champion; Jace Kassahn, red ribbon; Jadeyn Perin, champion; Pearce Schnetzky, red ribbon.
Sheep Showmanship, senior
Isaak Hoffman, champion.
4-H Swine Show Results
Friday, Aug. 7
Market Hog
Elijah Albanez, blue ribbon; Talluah April, reserve champion; Chance Arbogast, reserve champion; Cadney Bacon, blue ribbon; Tilden Botts, champion; Aspen Cameron, blue ribbon; Nate Cameron, reserve champion; Chelsea Campbell, blue ribbon; Greta Carlsen, reserve champion; Cyrus Carter, blue ribbon; Kylee Cunningham, reserve champion; Owyhee Harguess, reserve grand champion; Emmerson Hook, blue ribbon; Kade Hook, blue ribbon; Blake Lathrop, red ribbon; Alisha Melville, reserve champion; Ashlee Meyers, blue ribbon; AnnieRose Miller, blue ribbon; Dawson Perry, champion; Genevieve Perry, blue ribbon; Xander Perry, champion; Jayden Salmon, blue ribbon; Kody Salmon, blue ribbon; Kimber Stein, champion; Wade Williams, blue ribbon; Carisa Yaw, grand champion.
Swine Showmanship, first-year junior
Tilden Botts, champion; Aspen Cameron, reserve champion; Kade Hook, blue ribbon; Blake Lathrop, blue ribbon; Ashlee Meyers, blue ribbon; Genevieve Perry, blue ribbon; Wade Williams, blue ribbon.
Swine Showmanship, junior
Elijah Albanez, blue ribbon; Nate Cameron, blue ribbon; Cyrus Carter, blue ribbon; Kylee Cunningham, blue ribbon; Owyhee Harguess, reserve champion; Emmerson Hook, blue ribbon; Dawson Perry, champion; Jayden Salmon, blue ribbon; Kody Salmon, blue ribbon.
Swine Showmanship, intermediate
Talluah April, blue ribbon; Cadney Bacon, blue ribbon; Alisha Melville, reserve champion; AnnieRose Miller, blue ribbon; Xander Perry, blue ribbon; Kimber Stein, champion; Carisa Yaw, blue ribbon.
Swine Showmanship, senior
Chance Arbogast, champion; Chelsea Campbell, blue ribbon; Greta Carlsen, reserve champion.
4-H Goat Show Results
Friday, Aug. 7
Fiber Goat, pygora, aged doe
Marley Hayes.
Fiber Goat Showmanship, intermediate
Marley Hayes, blue ribbon.
Market Goat
Dawson Cudmore, reserve champion; Autumn Diggins, red ribbon; Lucas Goodrich, reserve grand champion; Rawley Melville, blue ribbon; Elijah Parker, champion; Devin Schreiber, grand champion.
Meat Goat Showmanship, first-year junior
Autumn Diggins, champion; Elijah Parker, reserve champion
Meat Goat Showmanship, junior
Dawson Cudmore, reserve champion; Rawley Melville, champion.
Meat Goat Showmanship, intermediate
Lucas Goodrich, champion; Devin Schreiber, reserve champion.
