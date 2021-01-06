WALLOWA COUNTY — The Alpine Snow Cats will be here this weekend, when they come to the Salt Creek Summit Snow Park southeast of Joseph on Friday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 10.
Salt Creek Summit area has a wide variety of terrain that will suit all the snow cats and/or drivers for a day of play.
Other adventures are planned for Saturday and Sunday.
If you would like to see what they look like and watch them drive around stop in on Friday or Sunday at the snow park.
For more information, visit alpinecattours.com or call Connelly Brown at 541-398-1980.
